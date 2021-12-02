Rainbow Six Extraction Video Details Maps, Missions, and the Difficulty Settings - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal have released a new video for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction that details how the maps, missions, and difficulty settings work.

"In Rainbow Six Extraction, your mission is to get in, get the job done, and get out," reads the description to the video. "But no two missions are quite the same, and in this episode of our Rainbow Six Extraction Deep Dive series, we’re taking a look at how different maps and objectives combine to create a dizzying array of possibilities."

View the video below:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022.

