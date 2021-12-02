Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Out Now for PS5 - News

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier have released Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for the PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Store. Anyone who owns the PlayStation 4 version can upgraded to the PS5 version for free.

The PS5 version has support for the DualSense wireless controller and runs in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is also available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View a trailer of the PS4 version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A legendary series returns with a grand new adventure!

Enjoy a colorful action–adventure game made alongside Ryuichi Nishizawa, creator of the original Wonder Boy in Monster World series.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom borrows the best from the classic series to deliver a fresh, modern adventure with fun gameplay, memorable music, and gorgeous hand-drawn animations.

Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more!

Key Features:

Six awesome forms with unique combat and platforming abilities to make your adventure exciting from start to finish.

Over 15 hours of epic adventure: explore the new Monster World in a vast interconnected environment.

Soundtrack from iconic Japanese composers: Yuzo Koshiro, Motoi Sakuraba, Michiru Yamane, Keiki Kobayashi, and Takeshi Yanagawa.

Feel the action like never before with our enhanced vibration and speaker support for DualSense wireless controllers.

Enjoy your adventure in native 4K resolution and ultra smooth 120 frames per second.

