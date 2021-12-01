Rumor: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to Launch on May 4, 2022 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog in September announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The game was given a release window of early 2022 for PS5, while the PC version would release shortly afterwards.

The official Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection page lists early 2022 as the release date. However, the website source code has a timestamp of May 4, 2022. This could be a placeholder or it could be the launch date.

The collection was previously rated in Australia and in the US.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

