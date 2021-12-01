Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Physical Versions Delayed - News

posted 3 hours ago

Rockstar Games has delayed the release of the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The game was originally going to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo switch on December 7.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition physical versions will now launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 3 on December 17, while the Nintendo Switch version will release in early 2022.

Rockstar Games also released Update 1.03 for the collection that fixes dozens of bugs and errors in all three games. This includes stability improvements, fixing a number of misspellings on texture art/signage, as well as fixing an issue where it would rain indoors during cutscenes.

The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.



Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.



pic.twitter.com/6avP8yp6la — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 30, 2021

