Alien: Isolation Lead Designer Joins Rare as Design Director on Everwild - News

Rare announced Everwild in November 2019 at X019 and we haven't heard much on the game since it was announced. Late last year Simon Woodroffe who worked as the creative director on the game left the studio.

Gary Napper, who was previously the lead designer on Alien: Isolation, announced via Twitter he has joined Rare as the Design Director on Everwild.

"Thrilled to announce that today I joined Rare as Design Director on Everwild," said Napper. "Really looking forward to making some amazing things with this incredible team and studio."

Napper had also previously worked at Supermassive Games, Sony, Creative Assembly, Criterion, and Electronic Arts.

Thrilled to announce that today I joined @RareLtd as Design Director on Everwild. Really looking forward to making some amazing things with this incredible team and studio. — XopsX (@xopsx) November 29, 2021

