Halo Infinite Campaign Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have released the Campaign launch trailer for Halo Infinite ahead of the December 8 release.

"When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced," reads the description to the campaign launch trailer. "Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring.

"Rescue UNSC marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as 'the Banished.' Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet, launching December 8 2021."

View the campaign launch trailer below:

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles