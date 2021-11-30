Steam Deck Won't Have Any Exclusives - News

posted 2 hours ago

Valve earlier this month delayed the launch of the Steam Deck by two months to February 2022 due to the global supply chain issues.

A recently published FAQ revealed Valve has no plans to release any exclusives on the Steam Deck.

"No, that doesn't make much sense to us," said Valve when asked if Valve would be interested in Steam Deck exclusive titles. "It's a PC and it should just play games like a PC."

It was reported this week Half-Life 3 is currently not in development, while Valve is focused on the Steam Deck.

"Valve is trying to get the Steam Deck out and, like many people have observed, the Steam Deck has been significantly more successful than originally anticipated, so Valve is throwing a lot at it," said Tylver McVicker of Valve News Network.

"Half-Life 3, Half-Life 2 Episode 3, any kind of traditional mouse and keyboard FPS at Valve is not taking place, [and] if it its, it’s a very small group of people and those individuals will not be seen as value generating by the higher-ups."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

