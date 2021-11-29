Half-Life 3 Reportedly Not in Development, While 'Valve Focuses on Steam Deck' - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Half-Life 3 is currently not in development, while Valve is focused on the Steam Deck. This is according to Tylver McVicker of Valve News Network in a new video who spoke with multiple sources.

"To get the big question out of the way, is there a true follow-up to Half-Life 2: Episode Two in development in any capacity at Valve Software?" asked McVicker and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle.

"The end of Half-Life Alyx, for those who haven’t played it heavily, hints towards the continuation of Gordon Freeman’s story. The issue is that no, at the current time, there isn’t a major development team working on anything outside of the few pieces of software that are specifically tailored for hardware right now.

"Valve is trying to get the Steam Deck out and, like many people have observed, the Steam Deck has been significantly more successful than originally anticipated, so Valve is throwing a lot at it.

"Half-Life 3, Half-Life 2 Episode 3, any kind of traditional mouse and keyboard FPS at Valve is not taking place, [and] if it its, it’s a very small group of people and those individuals will not be seen as value generating by the higher-ups."

McVicker says Valve is working on a different project called Citadel. The mechanics for the game are reportedly a better fit for the Steam Deck.

"Valve is working on a piece of software to best showcase what the Steam Deck is capable of doing – Citadel," said McVicker. "This is a nostalgia fest, this is a Half-Life based FPS/RTS hybrid that is co-operatively based. Think about Left 4 Dead and Alien Swarm, and RTS and Half-Life all having a baby."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles