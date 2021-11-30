Starfield Developer Diary is About the Endless Pursuit - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released a new developer diary for Starfield titled "Into the Starfield: The Endless Pursuit."

The developer diary features Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder and Art Director Matt Carofano discussing how the developer's "ambitions, passions and history have shaped the studio and how they are looking to the future with Starfield."

More episodes of Into the Starfield will be released in the future.

View the developer diary below:

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

