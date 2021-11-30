Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion Arrives December 6 for PC - News

Publisher Degica Games, and developers Yotsubane and Adventure Planning Service announced the shoot ’em up, Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion, will launch for PC via Steam on December 6.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in October 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Prepare yourself for an insatiable rain of bullets, bombs, and beams in Crimzon Clover!

Seven years after its original release on Steam, Crimzon Clover is back! The all new Arrange version adds four additional modes to the original Crimzon Clover: World Ignition, which comes with an original system of multi gauge that you charge and spend freely, letting you control how you upgrade your ship.

Game Description

Take control of a high spec fighter and destroy massive waves of enemies while dodging their unending rain of bullets. Each of the three ships has their own style of standard firing and a unique appearance. The firing style is translated beautifully as you amp your way into Break Mode and Double Break Mode! As you blast through your foes in each stage you can collect stars that will raise your score. Each enemy destroyed helps fill your Break Meter, which allows you to wipe the screen with powerful bombs or, if you have the patience, blast off into Break Mode to add a huge boost to your firepower and let you rip through enemies with ease. That’s not the extent of your strength though, as having a full Break Meter while in Break Mode will allow you to enter the ultimately destructive Double Break Mode. Watch your enemies crumble in fear as you turn the tide and fill the screen with your own hellacious rain of firepower!

In Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion, there are three difficulties, which let you play any of the 4 game modes.

Novice – Better if this is your first step into the world of hardcore shmuppage.

– Better if this is your first step into the world of hardcore shmuppage. Arcade – True to the original arcade game.

– True to the original arcade game. Arrange – Whole new can of worms with unique mechanics and novel challenges never seen before in the Crimzon Clover saga.

Modes

Original Mode – The main mode, where you blast your way through stages in search of the last boss. Trigger the Break and Double Break mode for a short burst of overpowered destruction.

– The main mode, where you blast your way through stages in search of the last boss. Trigger the Break and Double Break mode for a short burst of overpowered destruction. Boost Mode – Boost Mode will adjust the difficulty based on how proficient you are at devastating your enemies. Break Mode triggers as soon as the gauge is full, and lasts for as long as you can make it. Using a bomb or losing a life ends it.

– Boost Mode will adjust the difficulty based on how proficient you are at devastating your enemies. Break Mode triggers as soon as the gauge is full, and lasts for as long as you can make it. Using a bomb or losing a life ends it. Unlimited Mode – Unlimited turns each stage into an intense battlefield of bullets that only the most hardcore players will be able to survive.

– Unlimited turns each stage into an intense battlefield of bullets that only the most hardcore players will be able to survive. Time Attack Mode – Time Attack pits you against the clock as you race to earn the best score possible in about three minutes.

– Time Attack pits you against the clock as you race to earn the best score possible in about three minutes. Training Mode – Set up your own scenario using your choice of mode, ship, stage, and freely customize other variables to practice the fight for survival.

New Arrange Version

Picking up Score items will charge your multi-gauge. You can choose freely when to spend it to add power ups like support pods, speed up and more. Buy them all to enjoy the ultimate overpowered fighter!

The game modes are also modified as follows

Boost Mode – The longer you hold the Break, the more dying enemies will shoot revenge bullets at you, for a thrilling experience.

– The longer you hold the Break, the more dying enemies will shoot revenge bullets at you, for a thrilling experience. Unlimited Mode – Your main shot can destroy some of the enemies bullets.

Can you pilot your craft through the bullet massacre the enemies have prepared for you? Find out as you play Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

