Buried Stars Out Now for PC

Publisher LINE Games and developer Studio LARGO announced Buried Stars is now available for PC via Steam.It is available for a 15 percent off discount price of $33.99 until December 6.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PlayStation Vita in July 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

A murder spree inside the collapsed site of an audition show! Reveal the hidden truth through communication, survival, and adventure.

Buried Stars is a new mystery adventure game presented by Studio LARGO, the developers of the masterpiece adventure series Panic Room and City of Mist in Korea, along with LINE Games Corporation.

Key Features:

A Murder Spree Inside the Collapsed Site of a Survival Audition – The building suddenly collapsed during a live showing of an ordinary survival audition show. And while trapped inside, the contestants and staffs are faced with a fatal incident. Who is the culprit? Why and how did the attacker pull off this act?

– The building suddenly collapsed during a live showing of an ordinary survival audition show. And while trapped inside, the contestants and staffs are faced with a fatal incident. Who is the culprit? Why and how did the attacker pull off this act? Beautifully Harmonized 3D-2D Graphics and Presentation – Stunning 2D characters have been added into the 3D collapsed sites in order to present a more dramatic and dynamic scenes.

– Stunning 2D characters have been added into the 3D collapsed sites in order to present a more dramatic and dynamic scenes. A Variety of Sound Effects and Passionate Acting by Seasoned Voice Actors – Dive into the immersive experience supported by variety of original scores, including the main theme song “Be Honest,” ambient sounds, sound effects and the incredible voice acting by a seasoned crew of talents. Cast Korean – Park Sungtae, Ryu Seunggon, Nam Dohyoung, Kim Yeonwoo, Kim Haru, Lee Kyoungtae, Lim Yoonsun, and more. Japanese – Kakihara Tetsuya, Eguchi Takuya, Shimono Hiro, Hikasa Yoko, Sato Rina, Hoshi Soichiro, Kitamura Eri, and more.

– Dive into the immersive experience supported by variety of original scores, including the main theme song “Be Honest,” ambient sounds, sound effects and the incredible voice acting by a seasoned crew of talents. Find Hints and Curses from “Social Media” – Keep up with the reactions outside the accident site through “Social Media.” And check out the “Timeline” for possible hints and review the current situation.

– Keep up with the reactions outside the accident site through “Social Media.” And check out the “Timeline” for possible hints and review the current situation. Branching Scenario Paths – The various choices during conversations with other survivors, along with multiple playthroughs, the scenario constantly branches out to provide plenty of stories to explore. Find all of the possible endings and after stories of each survivors.

