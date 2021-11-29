Rumor: BioShock 4 is Called BioShock Isolation, to be Announced Q1 2022 - News

2K Games in December 2019 announced it had opened up a new video game studio, Cloud Chamber, that will develop the next game in the BioShock franchise. The studio is a division of 2K Games and is based in Novato, California, with a studio in Montreal, Quebec.

A potential leak via Twitter user @oopsleaks, says the game is titled BioShock Isolation, however, that could change before it is unveiled. The official announcement is said to happen in the first quarter of 2022.

The game is set in a new area in an isolated dystopian city and is using Unreal Engine 5. It is being developed by Irrational Games veterans and people who worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more.

A leaked slide from a Bioshock pitching presentation suggests there could be two cities with different ideologies. One city would be a free and wealthy society led by a successful entrepreneur. The second city will be isolated underground, separated from the upper world, and is led by a dictator waging a war with the first city.

#Bioshock Isolation (title may change) logo variant



- Set in a new-to-franchise isolated dystopian city

- Unreal Engine 5

- Developed by Irrational Games veterans and people who worked on Watch Dogs: Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3, Deus Ex: MD

- Announcement Q1 2022 pic.twitter.com/BwyXKp1LKK — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) November 17, 2021

A slide from the new #Bioshock game pitching presentation.



There might be two cities with radically different ideology, one of them located underground right below the other, both sharing a "flipside" border zone with an unleashed "vertical war". pic.twitter.com/Cy6fddJmV1 — Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) November 27, 2021

