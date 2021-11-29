By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
343 Head of Design Says Team Will Work on Halo Infinite Multiplayer Progression This Week

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 193 Views

The free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite launched a few weeks early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved. The game has faced some criticism for how slow the Battle Pass progression is, not enough customization, monetization that is excessive, and more.

343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook tweeted over the weekend he is still playing Halo Infinite while on vacation and he understands everyone's complaints with the progression in the Battle Pass. The multiplayer team will be working on it this week as it is at the top if his list of things that need fixing.

"Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression," said Hook. "We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team."

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

2 Comments
gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

Did he not go through ANY play tests to see how awful the progression system is?!?

Azzanation gtotheunit91 (33 minutes ago)

I dont think its to do with if they played it. The system is designed around long term numbers. They expect gamers to invest 1000s of hours in it. They didnt expect the gamers not to like it.

