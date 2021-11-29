343 Head of Design Says Team Will Work on Halo Infinite Multiplayer Progression This Week - News

The free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite launched a few weeks early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved. The game has faced some criticism for how slow the Battle Pass progression is, not enough customization, monetization that is excessive, and more.

343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook tweeted over the weekend he is still playing Halo Infinite while on vacation and he understands everyone's complaints with the progression in the Battle Pass. The multiplayer team will be working on it this week as it is at the top if his list of things that need fixing.

"Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression," said Hook. "We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team."

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

Yes I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression. We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) November 28, 2021

Been traveling so slow to respond - but please know the constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear. Changes will take time and our priority this week is giving the team a much deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch. Thank you for understanding. 🙏 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) November 24, 2021

