CD Projekt Believes 'Cyberpunk 2077 Will be Perceived as a Very Good Game in the Long Run' - News

Cyberpunk 2077 was the most anticipated game of Holiday 2020 and to say it had a rocky launch would be an understatement. The game was practically unplayable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC there were many issues.

CD Projekt President Adam Kiciński speaking in an interview with Polish website Rzeczpospolita said Cyberpunk 2077 was the most ambitious game in the history of the company and he believes in the long run it will be considered a "very good game."

"Cyberpunk 2077 is the largest, most ambitious and by far the most complex project in our 27-year history,” Kiciński said. "We tried to go a step further in almost every aspect, just like we did with every new Witcher game we released.

"Releasing a game under a new franchise entails many challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex. We have brought to life the huge, futuristic Night City, bustling with life, in which non-linear stories of heroes take place. We are proud of many aspects of the game, but – as we know – not everything went our way.

"Nevertheless, the awareness of the Cyberpunk brand that we have managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and detail have fans all over the world. We believe that in the long term Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game and, like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware will be more efficient and the game will be improved by us all the time."

Kiciński added there would be no more updates or the game in this year with the next-generation version to release in the first quarter of 2022.

"The decision to postpone the next-gen version of Cyberpunk was a difficult one, but we are confident that it was the right one, especially since it was clearly recommended by our development team," Kiciński said. "We need the extra time to fine-tune the visuals and performance of the game to be as high quality as possible throughout the game."

