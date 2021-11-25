PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch Consoles to be Available at Select GameStop Stores Later Today - News

Select GameStop stores will be open later today from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm local time. These stores will have a limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch console bundles.

You can check to see if your local GameStop will be open here.

Xbox Series S consoles are currently available online for $299.99, while the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 free months of Switch Online is available for $299.99.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles are currently sold out online.

