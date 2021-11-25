Steam Autumn Sale 2021 is Live Until December 1 - News

The latest Steam sale has now begun. The Steam Autumn Sale will run until December 1 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Some key games discounted include the recently released Deathloop, which is available for 50 percent off, Rainbow Six Siege for 60 percent off, Aliens Fireteam Elite for 30 percent off, New World for 25 percent off, Halo: The Master Chief Collection for 50 percent off, and many others.

The Steam Autumn Sale marks the beginning of the sixth annual Steam Awards where you can nominate your favorite new games of 2021 across 10 categories. You can earn profile XP and badges when you do.

