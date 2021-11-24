Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Delayed as 343 Only Wants to Ships Experiences When They are Ready - News

posted 2 hours ago

343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten speaking with IGN explained the reason co-op campaign for Halo Infinite was delayed is due to the studio only wanting to "ship experiences when they are ready."

"I work on Halo but I’m still a Halo fan and campaign co-op is essential to the experience," said Staten. "Playing Halo with your friends is playing Halo, whether it’s multiplayer or campaign. So of all the decisions that we made that were the most difficult, delaying co-op was very, very hard.

"But it shows the commitment of the studio. Even when it’s challenging. Even when it hurts to only ship experiences when they are ready. To only ship quality experiences. And that’s so important for any franchise, but certainly a franchise like Halo that’s been around for 20 years."

He added, "If we don’t maintain that high bar, if we don’t commit ourselves to excellence, and commit ourselves to every time we launch something to delighting our customers, living up to our expectations, ideally exceeding our expectations, I don’t think we’re doing this job right. And the simple truth was co-op just wasn’t ready. And we decided to prioritize our efforts in other areas."

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, while the campaign will release on December 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

