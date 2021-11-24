Dragon Age 4 Creative Director Has Left BioWare - News

The senior creative director of the Dragon Age series Matt Goldman has left BioWare. He was working on Dragon Age 4, which has been in development for years.

BioWare studio GM Gary McKay sent out a letter to employees acquired by Kotaku:

Hi everyone, I hope you are well. I’m writing to inform you all that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We have mutually agreed to part ways, and his last day is today. We understand that Matt’s departure has an impact on you, as well as the game’s development. Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare’s standards. We, including EA’s executive team, have absolute confidence in the leadership here at the studio and the people working on this game to carry forward our vision.

An Electronic Arts representative added, "Matt Goldman is no longer working at BioWare. He leaves the next Dragon Age game in excellent hands, with the team here at the studio who will carry forward our vision for the game."

Goldman was hired by BioWare in 1998 and worked as an artist before working his way up to senior creative director after working for a short amount of time at Ensemble on Halo Wars.

