Reggie Fils-Aime Bought an Xbox Over GameCube Before He Joined Nintendo

The former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé hosted an Xbox roundtable as part of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The round table included 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross, former Xbox corporate vice president Peter Moore, former Microsoft Game Studios vice president Ed Fries and former chief Xbox officer Robbie Bach.

One point discussed during the roundtable was for everyone to share their favorite Xbox moment.

"When Xbox launched, I wasn't in the industry, so I was a consumer," Fils-Aimé responded. "And I was that prototypical consumer that had a PS2 in my house already. I had an N64.

"I was thinking about a GameCube, but I actually didn’t buy a GameCube until I was already part of Nintendo.

"My son, an avid gamer, was the one saying 'we need to check out this Xbox thing, and we need to go.' And the driver was Halo.

"The driver was Halo, and that experience is what got the original Xbox into my house, with that big old controller. And so that is my Xbox memory, from the very beginning."

Fils-Aimé didn't join Nintendo until December 2003.

