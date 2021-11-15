Microsoft is Pushing Head of Xbox Phil Spencer to Lineup Successor - News

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has started to push head of Xbox Phil Spencer to lineup his successor. This is according to Spencer who spoke with GQ.

"Clearly, as somebody who has been here for 33 years, I have more years behind me than ahead of me," said Spencer. "But the longevity of this team, the sustainability of this team, there’s nothing that’s more important to me right now than that."

Spencer wants to make sure the Xbox team is in a good place and to make the right decisions on who to b et on.

"You should do it when you think about the long-term health of the team," he added. "And that we’re making the right decisions on who to bet on. That has got to outlive me."

Spencer in the interview also discussed what he calls Horizons. Horizon One are things happening today; Horizon Two are projects coming in the next one to three years; and Horizon Three are things that might not happen for five or even two years.

Horizon Three are bets that "probably won’t work," according to Spencer.

"What I’ve learned is it’s also very risky not to do that," Spencer says. "You have to plant those seeds today. Because they’re not just going to ‘happen’. And you’re not able to buy innovation easily."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. In 2017, he took over the VGChartz hardware estimates. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

