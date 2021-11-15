Microsoft is Pushing Head of Xbox Phil Spencer to Lineup Successor - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 848 Views
Microsoft has started to push head of Xbox Phil Spencer to lineup his successor. This is according to Spencer who spoke with GQ.
"Clearly, as somebody who has been here for 33 years, I have more years behind me than ahead of me," said Spencer. "But the longevity of this team, the sustainability of this team, there’s nothing that’s more important to me right now than that."
Spencer wants to make sure the Xbox team is in a good place and to make the right decisions on who to b et on.
"You should do it when you think about the long-term health of the team," he added. "And that we’re making the right decisions on who to bet on. That has got to outlive me."
Spencer in the interview also discussed what he calls Horizons. Horizon One are things happening today; Horizon Two are projects coming in the next one to three years; and Horizon Three are things that might not happen for five or even two years.
Horizon Three are bets that "probably won’t work," according to Spencer.
"What I’ve learned is it’s also very risky not to do that," Spencer says. "You have to plant those seeds today. Because they’re not just going to ‘happen’. And you’re not able to buy innovation easily."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. In 2017, he took over the VGChartz hardware estimates. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Believe it or not I actually like Phil and think he has been the breath of fresh air that the X box brand so desperately needed.
I actually credit him in many ways with many of the good decisions the team has made over the last few gens.
While I commend him for representing gamers in a positive light on the world stage and showing a genuine care and interest in gaming what really makes him stand out IMO is his willingness to listen to feedback.
Unlike a lot of other "high ups" in the gaming world Phil always seemed like he was in many ways one of us. More-so than probably any videogame ideologue I felt like he had his ears to the ground.
It will be interesting to see in the coming years who they are planning on replacing him with but if that person has even half of the love Phil has for gaming than I think the X box brand will be in good hands.
-ONE OF US! ONE OF US! NINJA APPROVED-
Going from the Xbone to the Series X/S generation, we’ve learned that the right management makes ALL the difference.
They will most likely choose Sarah Bond to be his heir apparent.
it's a possibility, she is a big leadership inside xbox and one of the major supporters of Gamepass.
On a side note, if she becomes the next xbox leader i predict a river of sexist tears.
I think they already made her one of the VP's of Xbox. The other VP's are Matt Booty (head of 1st party) and Peter Wyse (head of Xbox Global Publishing/2nd party). It could go to one of them instead of her since they have more experience than she does at MS.
I think Matt Booty is also a big name, and Peter Wyse ... nah, imho, unlikely. Anyway, it will take sometime for Phil to leave, i think at least 2-3 years.