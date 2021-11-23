December 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for December are:

The Escapists 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition ($24.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15

Orcs Must Die! ($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet ($9.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31

Here is an overview of the games:

The Escapists 2

From the tundra to the desert, join up with three of your friends to form the ultimate crew and engineer the wildest escapes from some of the toughest prisons in the world. Live by the rules, attend roll call, and follow strict routines, all while secretly planning and executing your bid for freedom!

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

In this Penultimate Edition, including The Big Cheese and Hostile Takeover add-ons, expand the reign of your dynasty from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century. Build your city’s infrastructure, plan your trading routes, and utilize new technologies, in the fifth installment of the fan favorite city-building series.

Orcs Must Die!

As a powerful War Mage, defend twenty-four fortresses from a mob of beastly enemies, using all manner of weapons and traps at your disposal. No matter how you get it done, you’ll have a blast destroying rampaging monsters in this fantasy, action-strategy game.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Explore unique environments in the 2D action-adventure game, Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. Make your way to the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet, all while solving complex puzzles and battling bizarre creatures, as you fight to save your home world.

