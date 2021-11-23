Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai Event Starts Today - News

posted 3 hours ago

The first event for Halo Infinite is set to kickoff today at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. 343 Industries released a short teaser for the Fracture: Tenrai on the official Halo Twitter account.

The Fracture: Tenrai features samurai-themed armor sets that can be acquired. The Fractures are free events that anyone who plays the game can participate in. There are 30 tiers in which players can unlock armor pieces, and three new weapons skins.

Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The campaign will launch on December 8.

Tomorrow at 10AM PT.



Prepare to draw your blade, Spartans. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/EjWIREN8TU — Halo (@Halo) November 23, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

