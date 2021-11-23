Ever Forward Arrives December 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games announced the adventure puzzle game, Ever Forward, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 7 for $14.99.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in August 2020.

View a trailer of the console versions of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game—it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is alone to confront her despair on her journey of discovery, where she must unlock her memories and confront her fears to unravel the secrets of the world. Players will need to use their observational skills and intelligence to solve multiple puzzles to piece together the mystery of Maya’s past and what dark secrets she has buried.

Key Features:

Puzzles – For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the “”puzzle gamer”” in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles have multiple ways of being completed to fit different kinds of thinkers and logical processes.

– For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the “”puzzle gamer”” in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles have multiple ways of being completed to fit different kinds of thinkers and logical processes. The Art – A color pallet of soothing pastels and futuristic tones designed to simulate the absurd nature of the dream world.

– A color pallet of soothing pastels and futuristic tones designed to simulate the absurd nature of the dream world. Adventure – Players can collect fragments of memories in the world to unlock new areas and new puzzles.

– Players can collect fragments of memories in the world to unlock new areas and new puzzles. Mechanics – Mechanics range from simple movement and jump to teleportation and gravity control; the player must use stealth and observational skills to navigate each puzzle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles