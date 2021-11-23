Asteroids: Recharged Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Atari and developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox have announced Asteroids: Recharged for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Atari VCS. It will launch on December 14.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The original space shooter warps to the modern era! Asteroids: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals, powerful new abilities, and another original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Asteroids: Recharged creates a familiar, but revitalized and modern challenge to both old school and new high score chasers. And 30 unique and creative challenge levels take the space shooting game play into new territory, complete with local and global leaderboards.

An entirely new collection of power-ups—including spread shots, rail guns, reflector shields, and more—will help stave off splintering asteroids and aggressive UFOs. Co-op play lets you play with a friend, and ramps up the intensity as players do their best to coordinate and survive.

Key Features:

Old Meets New – Classic Asteroids gameplay updated with refined control, and modern visual flourishes.

– Classic Asteroids gameplay updated with refined control, and modern visual flourishes. Power Up – Blast pink UFOs to pick up deadly benefits like explosives asteroids or a black hole shot that sucks in all enemies in its radius.

– Blast pink UFOs to pick up deadly benefits like explosives asteroids or a black hole shot that sucks in all enemies in its radius. Challenge – Compete in a series of 30 challenges designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test.

– Compete in a series of 30 challenges designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test. Compete – Reach the top of global leaderboards for arcade and individual challenge modes.

– Reach the top of global leaderboards for arcade and individual challenge modes. Bring a Friend – Play local co-op in every mode, surviving the depths of space together.

– Play local co-op in every mode, surviving the depths of space together. Get in the Groove – Space out to an original score by Megan McDuffee.

Thanks, Gematsu.

