Terminator: Resistance Enhanced Annihilation Line DLC Arrives December 10 for PS5 and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon have announced the narrative campaign Annihilation Line DLC for Terminator: Resistance for PC and Terminator: Resistance Enhanced for PlayStation 5 will launch on December 10.

Venture beyond the line of fire to complete an essential mission led by hero of the Resistance Kyle Reese

“Annihilation Line” picks up mid-way through the main campaign story. The Resistance has just defeated their first Infiltrator, but for Jacob Rivers, there’s no time to rest up. Orders have come down from John Connor himself that Jacob is to assist in the investigation of Northridge Outpost, a civilian settlement which has mysteriously gone silent.

Why did no-one from Northridge attempt to radio in? Is this the work of Skynet? And are the civilians still alive? To find answers, Rivers and a small team of Resistance soldiers led by Connor’s right-hand man Kyle Reese, must head into the most dangerous territory imaginable… the land beyond the Annihilation Line.

Key Features:

A thrilling, action-packed original story featuring over fpur hours of new content, which will delve deeper into the history of Jacob Rivers and take players to new areas of post-apocalyptic California.

Fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the iconic Resistance hero Kyle Reese and help him become the man who will sacrifice everything for the sake of a better future. Plus, meet other characters exclusive to the downloadable content, and live out Kyle’s visions of the future seen in The Terminator.

The Terminator. Venture beyond the line of fire as you cross Skynet’s deadly Annihilation Line to carry out a vital mission and strike a deadly blow to the machines. Arm yourself with an expanded arsenal of weapons, and defend against enemies never before seen in a Terminator video game such as the T-600 and HK Centurion.

Terminator video game such as the T-600 and HK Centurion. With dynamic visuals designed to take advantage of the power of the PS5™, immerse yourself in the post-Judgment Day future more fully than ever before. Feel every pulse of your plasma rifle with the DualSense™ Controller, while on PC, you can enjoy the fullest frame rate and resolution possible with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

