Sony Patent Could Hint Official PS5 Faceplates are Coming Soon - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony has been granted a new patent, spotted by OPAttack, on November 16, 2021 that is titled "Cover for Electronic Device." The patent does show diagrams of PlayStation 5 faceplates.

The patent mentions it is for "the ornamental design for a cover for an electronic device" with an image showing the faceplate for a PS5 console.

The patent could be hinting Sony plans to sell PS5 faceplates and skins in the near future.

Dbrand had started to sell its own third-party faceplates for the PS5 for $50, called Darkplates, which sold out within a few hours. However, the faceplates are no longer available as they received a cease and desist letter from Sony Interactive Entertainment lawyers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

