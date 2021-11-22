Resident Evil 4 VR to Get The Mercenaries as a Free Update in 2022 - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 VR will be getting a free update in 2022 that will add The Mercenaries mode.

View The Mercenaries trailer below:

Resident Evil 4 VR is available for Oculus Quest 2. However, in the video it appears the VR headset has been renamed to Meta Quest 2.

