343 Reportedly Developing Another Project that Isn't Halo Infinite

Developer 343 Industries last week announced Halo Infinite had gone gold ahead of the December 8 launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

It now appears the developer is working on another game besides Halo Infinite. This is according to Windows Central's Jez Corden in the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast.

"Yeah, they are working on another project that isn't Halo Infinite. I know that much," said Corden.

Job listings from 2020 hinted 343 Industries was working on another project outside of Halo Infinite. A Senior Producer job listing said the person would be working on a "new project in the Halo universe."

The studio earlier this year also said it was not working on a new Halo Wars game. "We unfortunately can’t devote the time and attention we’d need to deliver additional updates and content for the Halo Wars franchise," said 343 at the time.

