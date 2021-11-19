Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Likely Won't Launch Until May 2022 - News

Developer 343 Industries previously announced campaign co-op and Forge modes won't be available on launch day for Halo Infinite.

The plan was to release co-op in Season 2 and Forge in Season 3, which at the time were expected to be about three months each. The developer has since extended Season 1 until May 2022.

Head of Creative at 343 Industries Joseph Staten in an interview with Eurogamer said the goal remains the same, which means co-op won't release until May 2022 at the earliest.

"At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3," Staten said.

"Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.

"If it turns out that our progression system just isn't working the way that we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks sooner, then we as a team will make those decisions and will clearly communicate to our fans why we're why we're doing certain things."

Staten says the team remains committed to finishing campaign co-op and Forge and getting them released to the players.

"It's going to be a constant challenge to address some of those bigger rocks that I know players have completely legitimate feedback about," Staten said. "But we've got a couple big things that we still have to deliver to fans: campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we've made that we need to make good on."

