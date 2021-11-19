Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Likely Won't Launch Until May 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 259 Views
Developer 343 Industries previously announced campaign co-op and Forge modes won't be available on launch day for Halo Infinite.
The plan was to release co-op in Season 2 and Forge in Season 3, which at the time were expected to be about three months each. The developer has since extended Season 1 until May 2022.
Head of Creative at 343 Industries Joseph Staten in an interview with Eurogamer said the goal remains the same, which means co-op won't release until May 2022 at the earliest.
"At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3," Staten said.
"Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals. Those remain targets. And we can't commit to any hard dates right now, because as we're seeing with this multiplayer beta, other things might move up in the priority stack for us.
"If it turns out that our progression system just isn't working the way that we intended, if we need to move some of these bigger rocks sooner, then we as a team will make those decisions and will clearly communicate to our fans why we're why we're doing certain things."
Staten says the team remains committed to finishing campaign co-op and Forge and getting them released to the players.
"It's going to be a constant challenge to address some of those bigger rocks that I know players have completely legitimate feedback about," Staten said. "But we've got a couple big things that we still have to deliver to fans: campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we've made that we need to make good on."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
The increased delays on co-op and forge due to a multiplayer backlog are annoying, and don't really make sense. Co-op campaign should be handled by the campaign team, why would the MP team having a big backlog of work, like a progression system overhaul, affect what the campaign team is doing with co-op? And Forge isn't even being done by 343, they outsourced it to a 3rd party developer, Skybox Labs, why would the MP team having a big backlog of work affect when Forge from a 3rd party developer releases?
Multiplayer has been an absolute blast to play and a return to form for Halo. I've watched quite a few videos this morning of first impressions regarding the campaign, and it's been nothing but insanely positive reception! So this stings so much more than I would like, but with this being the first open world-esque Halo game, I'm sure there were many more technical hurdles to overcome when it comes to implementing co-op in such a large open environment like this since it's never been done before in a Halo game, plus working from home the past year and a half didn't help at all.
The most important thing is that they've stressed that they want it to be as polished of an experience as possible, and I'm all for that! Forge on the other hand, no idea why that's taking so long considering it's being outsourced, but if the leaked screenshots of the mode are accurate, we're in for the most customizable Forge mode ever by a mile!
So that's about 6 months? The game got delayed over a year.. and they still didn't have those two things ready?
The game was insanely unpolished with a lot of optimization issues a year ago, so I imagine that's what would've taken up most of the work throughout the year delay. All the campaign first impressions are very positive regarding performance and graphics, so the delay was worth it since we're just so used to games releasing in unpolished states.
Everyone complaining about the delay would be the first to jump on the bashing train for short comings. I just want Halo to be great again, there obviously issues and balancing that need to be fixed with the co-op mode. Everyone need to remember what happened to Cyberpunk.