Metal: Hellsinger PS4 and Xbox One Versions Cancelled, Delayed to 2022 - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders have cancelled the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the rhythm first-person shooter, Metal: Hellsinger. The game has also been delayed to 2022 and will now launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm first-person shooter in which you blast your way through Hell to the headbanging vocals of artists such as Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer), and Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity).

First announced in June 2020, Metal: Hellsinger immediately caught the imagination of gamers and pundits. It features an immersive and innovative way of incorporating music in games, through the use of layered tracks. Each level has its own song, and every song is divided into multiple layers. Your performance impacts how many layers of the song will be played at a time, starting with atmospheric background music, and ending with powerful metal anthems.

The Metal: Hellsinger development team consists of people with an incredible track record of creating blockbuster first-person shooter hits and is spearheaded by executive producer Shila Vikstrom and creative director David Goldfarb. An industry veteran with a history of first-person shooter success, Goldfarb was lead designer of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, as well as game director of PAYDAY 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles