Xbox 360 Background Now Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

/ 388 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox has released a new background based on the Xbox 360 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The background is animated on the Xbox Series X|S.

The new background can be found by going Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic backgrounds. It is the last background in the list.

Earlier this year, a Dynamic Background based on the original Xbox was released.

The original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved launched on November 15, 2001.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Owners: today we added a new "Xbox 360" background. It's animated on Xbox Series X|S.



And no.

We're not bringing the blades back as well.

But this is the next best thing. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fPun06jwd4 — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) November 16, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles