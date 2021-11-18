Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Update 2.0 Adds Split-Screen and Relay Races - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer Velan Studios have announced version 2.0 update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is now available.

The 2.0 update adds the Luigi Cup to the Grand Prix, the POLTERGUST G-00 and SPOOKY HORN have been added to Kart customization in game, Relay Race and split-screen have been added to Multiplayer.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

Additional Features

Luigi Cup was added to Grand Prix. Fulfill certain conditions in Luigi Cup to acquire two new Environments and three new Gate Types to use in Course Creation.

The POLTERGUST G-00 and SPOOKY HORN have been added to Kart Customization in game. Acquire them by fulfilling certain conditions in Luigi Cup.

Relay Race was added to Multiplayer. This is a cooperative mode where up to four players take turns driving one kart, playing as Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, and Mario / Luigi (depending on the kart used) against Bowser Jr., and the Koopalings.

Enough controllers to match the number of players is required to play Relay Race.

Split Screen was added to Multiplayer. Connect two karts to one Nintendo Switch console, to play together at the same time. The video feed from the karts will be divided onto the screen, allowing two feeds to be displayed at once.

Nintendo Switch console, to play together at the same time. The video feed from the karts will be divided onto the screen, allowing two feeds to be displayed at once. Playing Split Screen requires two karts, and two Joy-Con, or Pro controllers.

General Fixes

Adjustments made to enhance the play experience of the game.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available for the Nintendo Switch.

