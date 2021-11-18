WB Games Announces Free-to-Play Platform Fighter MultiVersus - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Play First Games have announced free-to-play platform fighter, MultiVersus, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2022.

MultiVersus will feature "an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes." It will also have cross-play support, dedicated servers, and seasons full of content.

"With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated Warner Media franchises for gamers to enjoy," said Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad.

"We are partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring together a free-to-play, online platform fighter with a wealth of iconic characters that fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Shaggy and Arya from Game of Thrones. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support upcoming seasons and ongoing game content."

Player First Games co-founder and game director Tony Huynh added, "MultiVersus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we’re excited to officially reveal the game. We’ve built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy.

"We’re also focused on providing first class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters."

Check out the first look reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

MultiVersus will showcase a variety of beloved heroes and personalities to team up with or compete against in epic battles, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn (DC Super Heroes & DC Super-Villains); Shaggy (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); an extraordinary original creature named Reindog; and many more to come.

Featuring matches with a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay, every fighter will be outfitted with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the game’s fresh take on two-versus-two gameplay. This allows combatants to boast customizable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters as they battle for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack being unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and his sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability being used to complement Superman’s laser vision, the impossible can become possible through surprising team combinations and matchups. The game’s fun filled multiplayer bouts can be set against the backdrop of various reimagined environments from awe-inspiring worlds, such as Batman’s Batcave, Jake and Finn’s Tree Fort and many others. MultiVersus will also include intense one-versus-one clashes and a four-player free-for-all mode where only one fighter can come out on top.

Additionally, MultiVersus will feature an all-star cast of talent lending their voices to the game, including Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Arkham series) as Batman, George Newbern (Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, Injustice 2) as Superman, Abby Trott (Carmen Sandiego) as Wonder Woman, Tara Strong (Batman Ninja, Batman: Arkham series) as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo) as Shaggy, Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes cartoons) as Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Arya Stark, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Jake the Dog, Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) as Finn the Human, Daniel DiVenere (Spirit Riding Free) as Steven Universe, Estelle (Steven Universe) as Garnet and Andrew Frankel (Jellystone) as Reindog.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles