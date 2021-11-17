Windjammers 2 Headed to Xbox One, Alongside Previously Announced Switch, PS4, and PC Versions - News

Publisher and developer Dotemu announced Windjammers 2 will launch for the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC alongside the previously announced Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia versions.

The game will also support cross-play between Xbox One and PC.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An evolution of the original arcade classic, Windjammers 2‘s radical power disc-flinging showdowns pair approachable mechanics with subtle depth, offering up an accessible competitive sport that’s perfect for casual rounds as well as high-stakes tournaments. Fluidly hand-drawn 2D animation converts the intense energy and emotion of matches into a beautiful spectacle, making Windjammers 2 a joy to both play and watch.

