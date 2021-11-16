Paradox 'Happy with the Progress' of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Paradox Interactive nearly cancelled Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 following developmental troubles. it now appears things are back on track with a new studio developing the game.

CFO Alexander Bricca during a Q3 interim report stream said the new developing is doing a good job and Paradox is happy with the progress.

"The new developer is doing quite well and we are happy with the progress of the project now, but it’s still quite some time before we can start talking about release dates," said Bricca.

"We prefer to give the studio a situation where they can focus fully on the game development and not having to address fans reaching out to them so, therefore, we have so far not disclosed the name of the studio, and we are very happy to keep it that way for still some time."

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

