Chef RPG Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer World 2 Studio has announced pixel art RPG, Chef RPG, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Q3 2023.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You are a travelling Chef who has been given the task of reviving Le Sequoia, a once famous restaurant in White Ash harbor. Begin your new life in this beautiful seaside town, which was once a thriving tourist destination. Hunt, harvest, and shop for ingredients. Along the way, befriend fascinating locals and help revive the town as a tourist hotspot. Craft your culinary adventure in a this opened-ended RPG, where you can choose how to grow your restaurants.

Will you become a master chef and create the most delicious dishes for your customers? Perhaps become an brave adventurer and impress your customers with rare ingredients? Or maybe, create a network of friends and grow your business through charisma and influence? The choice is yours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles