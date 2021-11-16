Pilot Wings-Inspired Forza Polpo Launches November 24 for Steam Early Access - News

Developer Monte Gallo announced the Pilot Wings-inspired first-person platformer, Forza Polpo, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on November 24.

The Early Access version of the game includes the first half of the game, which consists of eight zones. The full game will launch a few months later and include 16 zones, new enemies and assets, aesthetic upgrades, advanced gameplay mechanics, further language support, and other improvements. T

View the Steam Early Access trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It is the year 199X, and the world has been destroyed like it’s an anime. Use your brave tiny octopus robot to traverse a Japan frozen in time and place to defeat the evil Dr. Prometheus in this 90s-inspired and 2020-made action game full of neon, lasers, and tiny robots.

Bring back the ’90s! Inspired by the classic 1990s games Jumping Flash! and Pilot Wings, Forza Polpo is a pretty hardcore arcade / simulation / platform game. The world and story are 90s though—with love for the lost decade.

The Story

99.9 percent of the world and its population have disappeared due to a mysterious explosion caused by Dr. Prometheus, the inventor of Pink Energy. From that moment on, all that has remained of the Earth are small fragments suspended in a void between the clouds. Months and seasons are no more. Everything seems to be frozen at the moment of the disaster.

Polpo’s Mission

You and Polpo, your flying delivery robot, have survived, and together you must face the silly army of Dr. Prometheus to recover memory cubes and discover the meaning of life.

Key Features:

Polpo Simulator – Learn to fly with Polpo and manage his limited energy by recovering capsules of Pink Energy.

– Learn to fly with Polpo and manage his limited energy by recovering capsules of Pink Energy. 1990s Japan – An odd reimagining of a world inspired by the anime and manga aesthetic of that time period.

– An odd reimagining of a world inspired by the anime and manga aesthetic of that time period. Point System – Improve in the levels that you’ve already completed to increase your score and unlock new levels.

– Improve in the levels that you’ve already completed to increase your score and unlock new levels. Single-Player – An old-style game with no multiplayer or online component. 99 percent of the world has disappeared and the Internet doesn’t exist!

– An old-style game with no multiplayer or online component. 99 percent of the world has disappeared and the Internet doesn’t exist! Defeat the Enemy Army – Fight with Polpo against strange crazed drones, but remember that every one of your actions involves a loss of energy.

– Fight with Polpo against strange crazed drones, but remember that every one of your actions involves a loss of energy. Take Care of Polpo – Polpo is a small robot. Beware gusts of wind, electric cables, radioactive zones…

– Polpo is a small robot. Beware gusts of wind, electric cables, radioactive zones… Take Advantage of the Kiosks – Exploit the kiosks that are still working to play music, get power-ups, recharge…

– Exploit the kiosks that are still working to play music, get power-ups, recharge… Improve Your Bedroom – With souvenirs that you obtain during your adventure.

– With souvenirs that you obtain during your adventure. Learn with Mey – Listen attentively to what Mey, has to tell you.

