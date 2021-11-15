Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass is 'Very Sustainable Right Now' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 327 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Axios says Xbox Game Pass is "very sustainable " with how it is right now and he says it continues to grow.
"I know there's a lot of people that like to write [that] we're burning cash right now for some future pot of gold at the end," Spencer said. "No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it sits. And it continues to grow."
Spencer added he expects mobile to become the biggest part of the Xbox community in the future due to the number of people who have smartphones.
"At some point in our future, more people are going to be part of the Xbox community on mobile than they are on any other device, just by the nature of how many mobile phones there are," he said.
He doesn't want to alienate console players, as he clearly remembers the issues of the Xbox One in its early days.
"I can't wait for 20 more years of Xbox," Spencer said.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I believe Phil's mobile ambitions will be a disappointment. Imho, mobile gamers don't want to play games made for xbox, and who are focused on the xbox controller, on phone screen, they prefer cell games made with cell phones in mind. Also F2P running on "hardware" with "optional MTX" is king in cell phones, i have a hard time seeing Xcloud in this market. I mean, it's just too hard to sell Cloud gaming when cellphones have enough hardware to play lot's of good things, for FREE!
Edit: unless, ofcourse, they start making games that are "cell phone first", and consoles second... on these term it can work, but will likely suck for console players. =/
As Microsoft adds more of their back catalogue in to Game Pass, plus all new first-party releases over time, it will eventually reach a point where there is so much Microsoft-owned content in there that they don't need to bring in many third-party titles at all. At that point, they get to keep most of the Game Pass revenue for themselves if they want to. It'll be interesting to see how much third-party content they continue to incorporate as the first-party catalogue grows and grows and grows.