Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass is 'Very Sustainable Right Now'

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Axios says Xbox Game Pass is "very sustainable " with how it is right now and he says it continues to grow.

"I know there's a lot of people that like to write [that] we're burning cash right now for some future pot of gold at the end," Spencer said. "No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it sits. And it continues to grow."

Spencer added he expects mobile to become the biggest part of the Xbox community in the future due to the number of people who have smartphones.

"At some point in our future, more people are going to be part of the Xbox community on mobile than they are on any other device, just by the nature of how many mobile phones there are," he said.

He doesn't want to alienate console players, as he clearly remembers the issues of the Xbox One in its early days.

"I can't wait for 20 more years of Xbox," Spencer said.

