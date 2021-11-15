Remedy Entertainment to Open New Studio in Sweden - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment announced it is opening a new studio in Sweden in 2022.

General Manager of the Vanguard project Johnny Mang for over a year has been leading multiple Sweden–based talent as part of a pilot initiative in Stockholm.

"The shift to location-agnostic work in the wake of COVID made us realize that Remedy is a state of mind, rather than a place in Finland," said Mang.

Remedy is looking to hire up to 25 developers in Sweden by the end of 2022 and are planning to open up a work space in the first half of the year based in central Stockholm for Sweden–based developers at the studio.

"We understand that everyone is different, and has different needs, on different days," said James Salt, one of the Game Directors based in Sweden.

"Some days are best spent focused, headphones on, working on something cool, whereas other days, such as when teams are working on planning, perhaps would benefit from in-person facetime. The hybrid model is about letting people choose the method that works best for them, on any given day"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. In 2017, he took over the VGChartz hardware estimates. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles