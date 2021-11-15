Spencer: The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox Exclusivity is Not About Punishing PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 945 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with GQ discussed Bethesda's upcoming games and Xbox exclusivity. It was previously confirmed earlier this year Bethesda's Starfield will only launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Spencer sees The Elder Scrolls VI also being exclusive to Xbox and PC. To him, Xbox is the whole experience.
"It’s not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," said Spencer.
"But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."
The Elder Scrolls VI is many years off as Bethesda is focused on Starfield, which is set to launch on November 11, 2022. Following this date the team will put its focus on The Elder Scrolls VI.
Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in the same article discussed the early days being part of Xbox. He says Game Pass has opened up the "creative canvas."
"Before [Game Pass] you might want to make this game, and then you’re gonna sit in a lot of forecasting sales meetings, and say, 'well, I don’t know if we can make that game,'" said Howard. "Game Pass opens up the creative canvas to many more types of games that may not find an audience in other ways."
Releasing on other platforms doesn't stop you from having the "full complete package" of Xbox features on your own systems. The Outer Worlds, Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2: None of these games have been limited on Xbox by being multiplatform. they still have every Xbox feature he listed.
It is absolutely about taking something away from other platforms to make your own platform more attractive. There's no need for this PR spiel.
You're right. Ish. The "Ish" part for me is having yet another development team, and yet another platform to support. The one and only argument to be made here is the consolidation of development resources around Xbox and PC (that have a harmonized development environment these days, which is new for Series consoles as that wasn't true with the Xbox One). I'm surprised he didn't make that argument (having the whole team focused on a single development environment). To me that's the one thing he could have said that would have really made sense.
They went in hard to get a little momentum for their system launch and to try to take some attention away from Sony's, he is just being a PR machine saying any different. I don't think it will mean Sony will sell less, but Sony may make a few more studio purchases because of it. I'm not sure that they need to, but since the industry seems to be going that way they will probably stay aggressive.
Doesn't bother me, this is expected. But Spencer talking about this "full complete package" like its something only Xbox can do. So I'm curious what this could be, or he just doesn't want to say flat out that they're just making it only for Xbox. Because now I have more expectations as to why this is meant to be an exclusive game rather than it being just a typical exclusive game.
I think he means thats he wants to focus the development and branding energy on xbox without distributing it across xbox and playstation. I think it's unrelated to hardware capabilities and more related to budget, effort and result on one platform (+ PC) versus many. He may also be referring to Microsoft's complete package on pushing their brand and the impact an exclusive would have in bolstering the exclusives library of the platform. His words are chosen carefully.
I know it is controversial but it is a fact of life.
If company X buys product Y then why the heck would they spend all that money on it if they don't retain something from that purchase?
I would love for Elder Scrolls to be on every console (something tells me it still will eventually 😉) but Microsoft made a calculated move. Sony has done the same in the past with certain studios and this has been the way it has been since the SEGA/SNES days.
Microsoft has been lagging behind in the exclusivity department for a few gens IMO and I think they finally came to the decision that if they can't fund their own 1st party studios and count on them to make numerous system selling titles than the next best thing was to buy out 3rd party developers that could get the job done.
Hey, it may seem a bit lazy but at the end of the day if you can only play your favorite games on their console which system do you think you're going to buy?
Let the denial please end…….although I don’t think it would even matter. Phil Spencer could directly come out and say that every Bethesda game from now until eternity will be an Xbox exclusive and there will still be those that say “there’s still a chance”
I’m going to assume you’re trolling. Bethesda has no say in matters such as this
Seriously? ... You are still coming up with that kind of non-sense? New Bethesda games are exclusives to Xbox and GamePass (PC);. People may downvote, but at this point it is ridiculous to keep coming with that, of course it is 100% confirmed. It is not about "screwing" Sony fans, it is about being a an Xbox publisher/studio now; what else do you expect...
Mojang is an Xbox studio. They were acquired in 2014, and yet still announced a brand new game for PlayStation and Switch in 2018. Microsoft clearly isn't against releasing games on other platforms even without the usual caveat of "It was announced before they acquired that studio." with the more recent mutli-platform games.
I'm not saying it will 100% come to PlayStation but equally it is not 100% confirmed it won't come. If you asked someone a few years ago that all future Xbox games would come to PC day one people would have laughed. If you told people that Sony would start releasing their major games like Uncharted and God of War on PC they would have laughed. If you told people Microsoft would release several first party titles on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles people would have laughed. Nothing is 100% confirmed.
It really would not surprise me to see it come to PlayStation at some point down the line, whether that is 1 year after Xbox or 5 years after Xbox. It's very much a possibility to me.
Even if someone flat out says "It's a permanent exclusive", things change. 5 years from now the person making that decision might not even be at the company anymore and the new person in charge wants to generate some money by porting older titles.
Leadership of the company can complete change, so especially if it's re-released until 2035 like Skyrim it really can't be said that it will "100% never come to PlayStation platforms."
I'm not even sure about what to respond lol... So you basically "arguing" about the fact that thing may change... Okay... What's the point of the discussion.. ES6 will be exclusive. Simple as that, will it come to other platform at some point, who knows, but this is ridiculous to argue about what can change one day.... It is 100% confirmed like Starfield and any future big title from Microsoft studios. You can still try to hope hard that it will not be the case and argue as much as you want... Microsoft clearly stated it already and arguing against "yes, but they may change their mind" is like arguing that the sky may be green on tomorrow because you never know if a 'green' asteroid is going to crash on earth. Yes... It is "possible"... I guess