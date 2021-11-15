By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Spencer: The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox Exclusivity is Not About Punishing PlayStation

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 945 Views

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with GQ discussed Bethesda's upcoming games and Xbox exclusivity. It was previously confirmed earlier this year Bethesda's Starfield will only launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Spencer sees The Elder Scrolls VI also being exclusive to Xbox and PC. To him, Xbox is the whole experience. 

"It’s not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," said Spencer.

"But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

The Elder Scrolls VI is many years off as Bethesda is focused on Starfield, which is set to launch on November 11, 2022. Following this date the team will put its focus on The Elder Scrolls VI.

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in the same article discussed the early days being part of Xbox. He says Game Pass has opened up the "creative canvas."

"Before [Game Pass] you might want to make this game, and then you’re gonna sit in a lot of forecasting sales meetings, and say, 'well, I don’t know if we can make that game,'" said Howard. "Game Pass opens up the creative canvas to many more types of games that may not find an audience in other ways."

Zippy6 (5 hours ago)

"In his eyes, Xbox is the whole experience. Xbox Live. Game Pass. Cloud Gaming. Friends lists. Save states. “It’s not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow,” he says. “But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises.”"

Releasing on other platforms doesn't stop you from having the "full complete package" of Xbox features on your own systems. The Outer Worlds, Minecraft Dungeons, Psychonauts 2: None of these games have been limited on Xbox by being multiplatform. they still have every Xbox feature he listed.

It is absolutely about taking something away from other platforms to make your own platform more attractive. There's no need for this PR spiel.

  • +8
scrapking Zippy6 (3 hours ago)

You're right. Ish. The "Ish" part for me is having yet another development team, and yet another platform to support. The one and only argument to be made here is the consolidation of development resources around Xbox and PC (that have a harmonized development environment these days, which is new for Series consoles as that wasn't true with the Xbox One). I'm surprised he didn't make that argument (having the whole team focused on a single development environment). To me that's the one thing he could have said that would have really made sense.

  • +1
mjk45 scrapking (7 minutes ago)

You make it sound like a burden , it would just be a port and one that would sell 10's of millions , then again maybe that's the problem .

  • +3
UteGuy (3 hours ago)

They went in hard to get a little momentum for their system launch and to try to take some attention away from Sony's, he is just being a PR machine saying any different. I don't think it will mean Sony will sell less, but Sony may make a few more studio purchases because of it. I'm not sure that they need to, but since the industry seems to be going that way they will probably stay aggressive.

  • +5
V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

Doesn't bother me, this is expected. But Spencer talking about this "full complete package" like its something only Xbox can do. So I'm curious what this could be, or he just doesn't want to say flat out that they're just making it only for Xbox. Because now I have more expectations as to why this is meant to be an exclusive game rather than it being just a typical exclusive game.

  • +5
padib V-r0cK (5 hours ago)

I think he means thats he wants to focus the development and branding energy on xbox without distributing it across xbox and playstation. I think it's unrelated to hardware capabilities and more related to budget, effort and result on one platform (+ PC) versus many. He may also be referring to Microsoft's complete package on pushing their brand and the impact an exclusive would have in bolstering the exclusives library of the platform. His words are chosen carefully.

  • 0
V-r0cK padib (1 hour ago)

Nothing against your comment but what you said to me sounds like the process of every other exclusive games. His words may be chosen carefully, but it's definitely not clearly if you and I aren't sure what's he saying exactly.

  • 0
Angelv577 (5 hours ago)

this game is so far far away it is not worth talking about it.

  • +4
thevideogameninja (5 hours ago)

I know it is controversial but it is a fact of life.

If company X buys product Y then why the heck would they spend all that money on it if they don't retain something from that purchase?

I would love for Elder Scrolls to be on every console (something tells me it still will eventually 😉) but Microsoft made a calculated move. Sony has done the same in the past with certain studios and this has been the way it has been since the SEGA/SNES days.

Microsoft has been lagging behind in the exclusivity department for a few gens IMO and I think they finally came to the decision that if they can't fund their own 1st party studios and count on them to make numerous system selling titles than the next best thing was to buy out 3rd party developers that could get the job done.

Hey, it may seem a bit lazy but at the end of the day if you can only play your favorite games on their console which system do you think you're going to buy?

-CALCULATED VIDEOGAME STRATEGY NINJA APPROVED-

  • +3
gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

Let the denial please end…….although I don’t think it would even matter. Phil Spencer could directly come out and say that every Bethesda game from now until eternity will be an Xbox exclusive and there will still be those that say “there’s still a chance”

  • +2
Kanemaru (6 hours ago)

The result is most likely the same...

  • +1
