Spencer: The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox Exclusivity is Not About Punishing PlayStation

posted 5 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with GQ discussed Bethesda's upcoming games and Xbox exclusivity. It was previously confirmed earlier this year Bethesda's Starfield will only launch on the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Spencer sees The Elder Scrolls VI also being exclusive to Xbox and PC. To him, Xbox is the whole experience.

"It’s not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," said Spencer.

"But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

The Elder Scrolls VI is many years off as Bethesda is focused on Starfield, which is set to launch on November 11, 2022. Following this date the team will put its focus on The Elder Scrolls VI.

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in the same article discussed the early days being part of Xbox. He says Game Pass has opened up the "creative canvas."

"Before [Game Pass] you might want to make this game, and then you’re gonna sit in a lot of forecasting sales meetings, and say, 'well, I don’t know if we can make that game,'" said Howard. "Game Pass opens up the creative canvas to many more types of games that may not find an audience in other ways."

