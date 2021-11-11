Far Cry Executive Producer has Departed Ubisoft - News

Dan Hay, the Far Cry executive producer for over 10 years, has left Ubisoft. This is according to Ubisoft who spokr with VideoGamesChronicle.

Hay originally joined Ubisoft to produce Far Cry 3. He was also a producer on Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Primal, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn. On Far Cry 5 he was also a creative director.

"After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12," said Ubisoft.

"Dan has been the Executive Director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft's history.

"While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future.

"In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world."

