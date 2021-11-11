Sony Reportedly Reduces PS5 Production Outlook by 1 Million - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is struggling to produce PlayStation 5 consoles as demand has far outstripped supply since the console launched a year ago. Bloomberg is now reporting Sony has reduced its PS5 production outlook for the current fiscal year.

The company has previously set a target a of over 16 million PS5 consoles produced by the end of March 2022. However, due to more shortages than originally expected the number has been cut down to around 15 million.

This will make it harder for Sony to reach its 14.8 million PS5 consoles sold by the end of March that much harder.

Sony Interactive Entertainment previously announced it had shipped 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2021. to compare, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 13.8 million units as of September 30, 2014. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 400,000.

VGChartz estimates have PS5 sell-through figures at 13.88 million units as of October 30.

