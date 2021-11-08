PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales on the Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Oct 24-30 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 422,515 units sold for the week ending October 30, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 93.71 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 288,491 units to bring its lifetime sales to 13.88 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 184,341 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.43 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2014 are up by over 23,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One is up by nearly 14,000 units. PS4 sold 265,020 units for the week ending November 1, 2014 and Xbox One sales were at 170,581 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 23,027 units, the Xbox One sold 10,005 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 330 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 96,167 units (-18.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 60,975 (-72.6%), the Xbox One is down 24,111 units (-70.7%), and the 3DS is down 4,240 units (-92.8%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 58,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 14,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 7,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 422,515 ( 93,712,813 ) PlayStation 5 - 288,491 ( 13,879,005 ) Xbox Series X|S - 184,341 ( 8,432,936 ) PlayStation 4 - 23,027 ( 116,605,902 ) Xbox One - 10,005 ( 50,447,323 ) 3DS - 330 ( 75,941,661 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 170,350 PlayStation 5 - 102,219 Xbox Series X|S - 90,092 PlayStation 4 - 8,543 Xbox One - 7,572

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 126,046

Switch - 114,834 Xbox Series X|S - 71,741 PlayStation 4 - 11,102 Xbox One - 2,040 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 121,030 PlayStation 5 - 50,242 Xbox Series X|S - 14,825 PlayStation 4 - 3,003 3DS - 330 (Japan only) Xbox One - 281

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 16,301 PlayStation 5 - 9,984 Xbox Series X|S - 7,683 PlayStation 4 - 379 Xbox One - 112

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

