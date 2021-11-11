Bethesda to Showcase More Starfield in Summer 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 349 Views
Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard during a Reddit AMA this week was asked if Starfield would have any groundbreaking innovations that will set the bar high for next-generation action RPGs.
Howard replied saying the team would rather show the game, which would probably be in Summer 2022. That would likely mean E3 2022.
"We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer," said Howard. "We're happy with the advancements we've been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game."
He also said the plan is to have "full mod support" like in previous Bethesda games.
"Our modding community has been with us for 20 years," he said. "We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it."
Howard is excited about what the team has been able to do with character creation, including the background, skills, and more.
"Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here," said Howard. "Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we've recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice."
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.
That's what I figured. Historically, Bethesda announces a big game at E3, then it releases later that year.
I wonder if his comment regarding mod support implies they're still using the same engine and/or paid mods.
The Starfield teaser trailer displayed "Creation Engine 2" so it's definitely still the same engine, but upgraded. Hopefully it'll be a big enough upgrade to smack that 2 on it. God I'm hoping Creation Club doesn't make its way to Starfield, but we'll see. I'm on PC, so I'll be getting my mods from Nexus Mods anyways lol
Hmm, I missed that. Then it's pretty much guaranteed to be more or less the same engine, obviously with some upgrades.
Same engine isn't a bad thing if they overhaul the negative aspects of it. Which they already seem to have done when it comes to the animations, etc. We'll see. Cautiously optimistic. They also have proven to hire someone to rewrite engine elements that have been around since oblivion/morrowwind. Huge changes with Starfield.