Bethesda to Showcase More Starfield in Summer 2022 - News

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard during a Reddit AMA this week was asked if Starfield would have any groundbreaking innovations that will set the bar high for next-generation action RPGs.

Howard replied saying the team would rather show the game, which would probably be in Summer 2022. That would likely mean E3 2022.

"We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer," said Howard. "We're happy with the advancements we've been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game."

He also said the plan is to have "full mod support" like in previous Bethesda games.

"Our modding community has been with us for 20 years," he said. "We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it."

Howard is excited about what the team has been able to do with character creation, including the background, skills, and more.

"Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here," said Howard. "Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we've recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice."

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

