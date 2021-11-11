Dodge 'Em Up Swordship Announces for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Digital Kingdom have announced dodge 'em up, Swordship, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Tactical – Dodge attacks to survive and trick your enemies into killing each other

– Dodge attacks to survive and trick your enemies into killing each other Delivery – Steal containers and deliver them to upgrade your ship or improve your score

– Steal containers and deliver them to upgrade your ship or improve your score Action – No shooting, but all the action!

Story

In a far future, Earth’s temperature has become too high to live on land. To survive, mankind has built gigantic underwater cities where the upper class lives. The poorest are forced to live on land, hiding in caves and waiting for sunset to come out. To survive, they steal containers off the transport lines that connect the underwater cities, mostly without success.

One day, yellow unmanned ships appear all over the world and start stealing containers. Are they stealing from the rich to give to the poor? Building powerful ships for their own sake? Or just looking for fame?

Your game, your answer.

Key Features:

Guns are Cool, But They’re Bulky and Heavy – The Swordship doesn’t have any and that’s part of what makes it so light and maneuverable.

– The Swordship doesn’t have any and that’s part of what makes it so light and maneuverable. Ship Variant – Collect power-boosting components and experiment with different play styles in your runs.

– Collect power-boosting components and experiment with different play styles in your runs. Upgrade – Exchange stolen containers for passive upgrades that fit the situation and your play style.

– Exchange stolen containers for passive upgrades that fit the situation and your play style. Weather – Learn to master the different weather conditions to get through the randomly generated levels.

