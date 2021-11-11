3rd-Person Action-Adventure Game Wavetale Announces for Consoles, PC, and Stadia - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Zoink Games have announced third-person action-adventure game, Wavetale, for consoles, PC, and Stadia. The game is out now for Stadia for $29.99 and free to Stadia Pro members, and will launch for consoles and PC in 2022.

View the Stadia launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Surf the waters of a submerged city! Unravel stories of the past, save the islanders from mysterious sea creatures and discover secrets hidden under the surface.

Explore an open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale, a story-driven action adventure game introducing you to fed-up fishermen, secretive hermits—and maybe a pirate or two. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water.

Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net, and defeat an old nemesis to save the citizens of the islands. All with a bit of help from the shadows down below—and your cranky grandmother.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles