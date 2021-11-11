3rd-Person Action-Adventure Game Wavetale Announces for Consoles, PC, and Stadia - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 272 Views
Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Zoink Games have announced third-person action-adventure game, Wavetale, for consoles, PC, and Stadia. The game is out now for Stadia for $29.99 and free to Stadia Pro members, and will launch for consoles and PC in 2022.
View the Stadia launch trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Surf the waters of a submerged city! Unravel stories of the past, save the islanders from mysterious sea creatures and discover secrets hidden under the surface.
Explore an open sea and the decaying archipelago of Strandville in Wavetale, a story-driven action adventure game introducing you to fed-up fishermen, secretive hermits—and maybe a pirate or two. Traverse calm waters and surging waves as Sigrid, a young girl who befriends a mysterious shadow that provides her with the power to walk on water.
Speed through the waves, swing yourself from housetops with your net, and defeat an old nemesis to save the citizens of the islands. All with a bit of help from the shadows down below—and your cranky grandmother.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Of all the deals they took, why even bother with a Google deal?.
Devs these days feel awfully confident that they can take any kind of deal, and that they'll somehow get all the sales later on other platforms(which really doesn't happen every single time per dev).
All this does is tell me that they weren't confident with their product. I'm better off going for something else by the time this bothers to come out on PC.
I feel sorry for these devs. It has to suck to exclusively launch somewhere that's effectively dead - at this point.