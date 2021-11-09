Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy on PC Available for Free - News

/ 588 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Ubisoft is giving away the Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy for free on PC via Ubisoft Connect PC until November 12 at 2:00 am PT / 5:00 am ET / 10:00 am UK. You can download the collection here.

"Get your free copy of Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy on Ubisoft Connect PC now before November 12th!" reads the page for the free download. "Three Assassins, Three Journeys, One Creed. Live the adventures of three legendary Assassins and follow them in their journeys of revenge, retribution, and redemption."

Here is an overview of the collection:

Expand your Assassin’s Creed experience and discover the forgotten stories of three remarkable Assassins in brand-new settings with fresh 2.5D stealth gameplay.

Key Features:

Play the adventures of three cult Assassins: Each chapter comes with a unique hero and a new setting all interconnected through a common plot that will only be revealed at the very end.

Stealth in a new dimension: Experience the thrill of being a master Assassin in 2.5D. Sneak and hide to avoid detection and fool enemies using whistles and disguises.

Experience a fast & fluid """"assault course"""": Whether you’re running from danger, negotiating obstacles or stealthily climbing you will truly feel the freedom of moving as an Assassin.

Master three different combat styles: Each chronicle comes with a different assassin equipped with a distinct range of weapons and gadgets.

Navigate multiple planes : Switch between environmental layers and choose the right path according to your needs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles