Jurassic World Evolution 2 is Now Available - News

Developer Frontier Developments has officially released Jurassic World Evolution 2 today for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier’s highly successful Jurassic World Evolution, building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation. It introduces a compelling, new narrative campaign, incredible new features, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs brought to life with captivating authenticity. Together with expanded construction and more customization options, the result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game.

An Original Jurassic Story – Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Lead efforts to control, conserve and contain dinosaurs as you work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

– Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Lead efforts to control, conserve and contain dinosaurs as you work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). Create your own Jurassic World – Take control with deeper management tools and creative options. Construct and customize new buildings and flex your managerial muscle across never-before-seen locations ranging from dense forests to rocky deserts. Rescue and bioengineer more than 75 prehistoric species, including highly requested flying and marine reptiles , and watch them seek territory, fight and interact with staggering realism.

– Take control with deeper management tools and creative options. Construct and customize new buildings and flex your managerial muscle across never-before-seen locations ranging from dense forests to rocky deserts. Rescue and bioengineer more than 75 prehistoric species, including highly requested flying and marine reptiles , and watch them seek territory, fight and interact with staggering realism. Play with Chaos Theory – Chaos Theory mode lets you play through key moments of your favorite films—with a twist. Experience “what-if” scenarios from iconic Jurassic World and Jurassic Park films, with each level set across eras and locations from all five movies. Immerse yourself at the heart of the Jurassic World franchise and see how things turn out when you are put at the helm of managing new challenges with unpredictable outcomes.

