Back 4 Blood Roadmap Includes 3 Expansions in 2022

Turtle Rock Studios has revealed the roadmap of updates, expansions, and more for Back 4 Blood.

The roadmap includes free updates coming on November, December, and 2022. The November update makes quality of life improvements and fixes bugs. The December update adds new Supply Lines, a Ridden practice area, a holiday season event, solo offline with campaign progression, new card type, and all-new cards. The 2022 free update will add a new difficulty, new player cards, new corruption cards, new co-op mode, melee updates, and quality of life improvements.

There are also three expansions planned for 2022, which are included in the Annual Pass, with the first titled "Tunnels of Terror." The pass also includes all new Cleaners, Ridden, activity type weapons ,cards, and exclusive skins.

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series and is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Cleaners, the future is lookin' bright! Here's a roadmap of what's to come for Fort Hope. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/IHCvGqZXO0 — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) November 8, 2021

