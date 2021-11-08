Elden Ring on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Runs at 60 FPS and 4K, Supports Ray-Tracing - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 761 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released details on the resolution, framerate and more for Elden Ring on all the platforms it will launch on.
The game will run up to 60 frames per second in Performance mode and 4K resolution on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as supporting HDR and ray-tracing. On the Xbox Series S the game will run up to 1440p at 60 FPS, with support for HDR.
Read the details on the specs below:
PC:
- Maximum resolution*: Up to 3840x2160P
- Framerate: Up to 60 FPS
- HDR*: Supported
- Raytracing (via patch): Supported
PlayStation:
|
|
PS4
|
PS4Pro
|
PS5
|
Maximum resolution*
|
Up to 1920x1080P
|
Up to 3200x1800P1
|
Up to 3840x2160P
|
Framerate
|
Up to 30 FPS
|
Up to 30 FPS
|
Up to 60 FPS2
|
HDR*
|
Supported
|
Raytracing (via patch)
|
-
|
-
|
Supported
Xbox:
|
|
X1 (X1S)
|
X1X
|
XSS
|
XSX
|
Maximum resolution*
|
Up to 1600x900P
|
Up to 3840x2160P
|
Up to 2560x1440P
|
Up to 3840x2160P
|
Framerate
|
Up to 30 FPS
|
Up to 30 FPS
|
Up to 60 FPS2
|
Up to 60 FPS2
|
HDR*
|
X1 not supported
|
Supported
|
Raytracing (via patch)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Supported
Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.
This and Horizon Zero Dawn are going to suck my February away.
Probably won't sleep at all that month.
-IS THAT THE SUN? NINJA APPROVED-
Good that it have 4k60fps as many people believe PS5 can't do it, but I imagine how much cutbacks they needed to make.
It doesn't have 4K@60. It does up to 4K in its high-res mode, and does up to 60 FPS in its performance mode. It doesn't have any mode that can do both at the same time.
It seems that both consoles will run the game the same (Ps5 and Series X).